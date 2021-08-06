Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.47 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $500.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

