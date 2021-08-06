Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €22.10 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €22.10 ($26.00) price target from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.93 ($21.10).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.