Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $264.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,656 shares of company stock worth $1,483,442. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

