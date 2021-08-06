AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) & uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Head-To-Head Review

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uCloudlink Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.1% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile N/A N/A -$51.96 million N/A N/A uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 2.29 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -2.71

AST SpaceMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uCloudlink Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.91%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and uCloudlink Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -1,182.72% -24.15% uCloudlink Group -107.16% -134.59% -79.71%

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

