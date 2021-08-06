Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Hits $18,192.38

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $18,192.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,905.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.32 or 0.06736463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.14 or 0.01317166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00348015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00127713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.39 or 0.00616205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00340534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.23 or 0.00301197 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,298,669 coins and its circulating supply is 42,427,958 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

