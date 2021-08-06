Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 95.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

