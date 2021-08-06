Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,491. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06.

AAWW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

