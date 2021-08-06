AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Financial Review

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glaukos and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 6 0 0 1.75 AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. AtriCure has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and AtriCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $224.96 million 10.44 -$120.35 million ($1.15) -44.13 AtriCure $206.53 million 18.40 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -82.45

AtriCure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glaukos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -34.83% -6.44% -4.13% AtriCure -22.89% -10.49% -6.08%

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

