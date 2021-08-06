AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

AUDC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,547. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.