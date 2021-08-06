AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.10.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 134.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after buying an additional 337,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 279.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 12.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.