AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEYE opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

