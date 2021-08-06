Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Buys 12,500 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $31,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 2,524,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,252. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.