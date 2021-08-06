Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Releases Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

AUPH stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,623,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

