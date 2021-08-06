Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $7.58.

ACB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 125,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,212,397. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 121,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

