AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $1,942,872.96 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40.

NYSE:AN traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 811,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.