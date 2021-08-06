AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,036. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.25.

AUTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

