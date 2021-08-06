Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $213.22. 367,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,555. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $112.21 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.