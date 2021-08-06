Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of CAR traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 240.22% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

