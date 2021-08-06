Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 9.2%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.