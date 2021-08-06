AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,656. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

