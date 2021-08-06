AXA’s (AXAHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

