Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company's Mobile segment provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, direct-to-home satellite pay television services, and other data services. Its Infrastructure segment offers telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

