Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $68.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55. Axonics has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

