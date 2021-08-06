Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.00 on Friday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

