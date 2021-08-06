AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$35.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.85 million.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXTI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 232,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

