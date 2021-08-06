Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 133 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

PANW stock opened at $403.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $406.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.06. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

