Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $814.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.