B. Riley Comments on Capital Southwest Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.10.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 79.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.