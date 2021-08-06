B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.