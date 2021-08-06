B. Riley Increases L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target to $21.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its price target upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $195.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

