B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE HBI opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.