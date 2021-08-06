B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,720,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,264. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

