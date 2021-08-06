Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

