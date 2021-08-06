Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.22% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 162,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

