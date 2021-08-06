Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.
BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.