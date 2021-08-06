Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.