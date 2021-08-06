Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE BBD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 26,275,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,118,070. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,528,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

