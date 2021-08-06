BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. BancorpSouth Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE BXS opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at about $50,052,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

