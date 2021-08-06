Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 624,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,368. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

