Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.