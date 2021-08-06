Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.95 Million

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $140.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner reported sales of $149.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $570.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $580.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $583.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Banner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.