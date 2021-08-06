Barclays Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $43.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.22.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,594,393 shares of company stock worth $112,262,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.