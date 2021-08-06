Barclays Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,886.58.
MELI stock traded down $14.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,771.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,595. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,501.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
