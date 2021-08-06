Barclays Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MELI. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,886.58.

MELI stock traded down $14.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,771.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,595. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,501.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

