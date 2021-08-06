Barclays Raises Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $365.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.05.

ILMN opened at $515.68 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

