Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.