Barclays Upgrades International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) to Equal Weight

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

