Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.85. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Superior Industries International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

