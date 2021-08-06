Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 4.85. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.
