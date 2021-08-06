Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

BHC stock opened at C$32.36 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.54. The stock has a market cap of C$11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.07.

In related news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total transaction of C$463,070.58.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

