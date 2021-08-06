Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.82.

BAX opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.86.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

