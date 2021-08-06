Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.744-$7.986 EPS.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 1,964,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,738. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

