Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

BMW stock opened at €81.20 ($95.53) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 12 month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

